BLACKPINK's 'JUMP' Becomes Their 3rd Song To Earn U.S. Gold Certification From RIAA

BLACKPINK has gone gold in the United States with their latest hit!

On January 15 local time, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded BLACKPINK’s 2025 single “JUMP” an official gold certification for selling over 500,000 units in the United States.

“JUMP” is BLACKPINK’s third song to be certified gold by the RIAA, following their 2018 hit “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and their 2021 Lady Gaga collab “Sour Candy.”

“JUMP” just went RIAA Gold 📀 Congrats @blackpink on the new certification! @ygent_official pic.twitter.com/Un3HwFxETV — Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) (@RIAA) January 16, 2026

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently gearing up to make their long-awaited group comeback with their third mini album “DEADLINE” on February 27.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!