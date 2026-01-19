'Undercover Miss Hong' And 'Positively Yours' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episodes

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” and Channel A’s “Positively Yours” are on the rise!

On January 18, both new dramas enjoyed significant increases in their viewership ratings for their second episodes. According to Nielsen Korea, the second episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent, marking a jump of over 2 full percentage points from its premiere the night before.

“Positively Yours” also rose to an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent for its second episode, nearly doubling the 1.0 percent rating it earned for its premiere.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days”—which has just two episodes left to go—soared to its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of its final week. The latest episode of the weekend drama scored an average nationwide rating of 19.6 percent, marking a new personal record for the show—and continuing its perfect streak as the most-watched program of the entire weekend.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” held steady with an average nationwide rating of 7.0 percent for its sixth episode.

