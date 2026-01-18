Watch: Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Join 'Running Man' Cast For Gumiho-Themed Episode In Fun Preview

“No Tail to Tell” stars Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon will showcase their charms on “Running Man”!

On January 18, the popular variety show aired a sneak peek of its next episode, which will feature the two “No Tail to Tell” leads as guests.

In keeping with the theme of the guests’ new fantasy romance drama, in which Kim Hye Yoon plays a gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox), the episode will be a special in which the members “transform” into gumihos and try to collect tails.

The preview begins with the cast members teasing one another for not making convincing gumihos (who are supposed to be enchantingly beautiful in Korean folklore). Ji Suk Jin also points to fox tails scattered on the ground and jokes that he’s suffering from “hair loss.”

Next, Kim Hye Yoon shows off her fox-like charm by telling Yang Se Chan she’s a big fan of his and asking him politely if he could give her one of his tails. As Yang Se Chan excitedly asks her what exactly about him she likes, the caption notes that he seems ready to give her all his tails.

Meanwhile, Lomon impresses the cast—and even his co-star Kim Hye Yoon—with his dancing skills. Later on, Kim Hye Yoon also joins Ji Ye Eun in dancing to Girls’ Generation’s classic hit “Gee.”

Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon’s episode of “Running Man” will air on January 25 at 6:10 p.m. KST. Check out the new preview below!

Watch full episodes of “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

