Watch: Park Min Young Is A Mysterious Femme Fatale In Teaser For New Romance Thriller 'Siren's Kiss'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Siren” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

The new teaser compares the character of Han Seol Ah, a beautiful and alluring fine art auctioneer, to the mythical siren that lured men to their deaths with her sweet singing. Cha Woo Seok says ominously in voice-over, “Siren. If you love her, you die.” As an image of a tearful Han Seol Ah’s face spattered with blood flashes by, she is heard asking, “So, in your eyes, how do you see that woman now?”

Check out the full teaser below!

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

