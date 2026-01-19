Yoo Hae Jin Unexpectedly Becomes Dethroned King Park Ji Hoon’s Supportive Ally In New Film “The King’s Warden”

Upcoming film “The King’s Warden” has teased the relationship between Park Ji Hoon and Yoo Hae Jin!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongo in Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end.

Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future, and the unexpected bond he forms with the young dethroned king.

The newly released still capture the tender gazes exchanged between Gwangcheongol village chief Eom Heung Do and the young former king Yi Hong Wi (the personal name of King Danjong), revealing the humanity in the moment.

As the caretaker of the Gwangcheongol exile quarters, Eom Heung Do closely watches Yi Hong Wi’s every move. However, unable to ignore Yi Hong Wi after he refuses food and drink, Eom Heung Do begins to care for him.

Burdened by guilt and helplessness, Yi Hong Wi, who felt as though he was not truly living despite being alive, gradually regains the will to live while spending time with Eom Heung Do. At one point, the sight of Eom Heung Do and Yi Hong Wi smiling together and looking in the same direction creates a warm atmosphere, teasing the chemistry they will build as they share joys and sorrows.

Yoo Hae Jin said, “While playing the role of Eom Heung Do, I was greatly influenced by actor Park Ji Hoon. It reached a point where I couldn’t imagine Yi Hong Wi being portrayed by anyone other than Park Ji Hoon.”

Park Ji Hoon also reflected on working with Yoo Hae Jin, saying, “He gave me tremendous energy and even while acting together, I found myself fully absorbed in watching his performance. I truly respected him.”

“The King’s Warden” is scheduled to hit theaters on February 4.

