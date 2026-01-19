Kim Jae Yeong And Sooyoung Share A Heart-Fluttering Date In “IDOL I”

“IDOL I” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

In the previous episode, a lost Do Ra Ik sought out Maeng Se Na. As the two faced each other sincerely, simply as Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik, the distance between them grew noticeably closer. Speaking from the heart, Do Ra Ik said, “Thank you for celebrating my successes, staying by my side during hard times, and watching over me without ever forgetting me.” His words left viewers eager to see the next chapter of their romance as he works to prove his innocence.

Meanwhile, the stills show a simple yet tender date between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik. To give Do Ra Ik the ordinary day that now feels so far away, Maeng Se Na takes the lead. But soon, the two draw attention as they try to hide from onlookers. In the close space, Maeng Se Na awkwardly avoids eye contact, while Do Ra Ik keeps his gaze fixed, making hearts race.

The stills also depict a date along the Han River. Do Ra Ik gazes tenderly at a brightly smiling Maeng Se Na. At the spot filled with memories of the red hat, where they once comforted each other, the two share a knowing look that feels sweet.

The dreamlike date ends with a moment that adds even more intrigue: Maeng Se Na freezes at something Do Ra Ik says, leaving viewers wondering what he will say next and what story will unfold between them.

The production team said, “In episode 9, airing today, the growing closeness between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik will bring excitement to viewers,” and added, “Please also pay attention to the new truths the two will face together.”

The next episode of “IDOL I” will air on January 19 at 10 p.m. KST.

