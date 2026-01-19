Ryeoun Transforms Into A Serial Killer Whose Emotions Are Impossible To Read In New Drama 'Bloody Flower'

Ryeoun is set to make a bold acting transformation in the Disney+ series “Bloody Flower”!

“Bloody Flower” is a mystery thriller that follows serial killer Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), who possesses the ability to cure all incurable diseases, and the people entangled with him, whose beliefs about law, justice, and ethics are shaken by his existence.

In the newly released character stills, Ryeoun—dressed in a prison uniform—shows a calm, unwavering gaze that highlights Lee Woo Gyeom’s cold, hard-edged side.

In contrast, another image of him sitting alone in a car with his head bowed hints at the character’s anxiety and inner conflict. On the surface, he appears rational and composed, yet within him coexist an unshakable conviction in choices he believes are right and secrets no one can know.

“Bloody Flower” is set to air its first two episodes on February 4 and will release two new episodes each week thereafter.

