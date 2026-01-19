Jung Zi So, Lee Soo Hyuk, And Cha Joo Young Show Unyielding Determination In New Thriller Film “Sister” Posters

The upcoming film “Sister” has unveiled new posters!

“Sister” is a thriller that follows the story of Hae Ran (Jung Zi So), who kidnaps her sister for a large ransom; Tae Su (Lee Soo Hyuk), who plans the entire scheme; and So Jin (Cha Joo Young), the hostage who fights to survive in a desperate struggle to escape.

First, Hae Ran shows her ruthlessness as an accomplice with a fierce expression. The line, “I’m that person’s daughter too. I’m your father’s daughter,” teases the choices she will make in her relationship with So Jin.

Next, the ruthless kidnapper Tae Su dominates the scene with a watchful expression, as if he is monitoring everything. The line, “Park So Jin is just something we’re holding for a while,” highlights his merciless nature and his willingness to do anything to achieve his goal.

Finally, So Jin, who is kidnapped by her sister without knowing why, adds to the tension with a terrified expression. The line, “Please find another way. You chose the wrong person,” shows the extreme situation she faces, increases the sense of fear, and teases whether she can escape from Hae Ran and Tae Su.

“Sister” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 28.

