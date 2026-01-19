Watch: Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Start Off On The Wrong Foot In 'Our Universe' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Our Universe” has released a new teaser featuring Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui’s first meeting!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows two in-laws who, despite starting off on bad terms, end up living under the same roof to raise their 20-month-old nephew Woo Joo together, after the sudden passing of their older siblings.

Bae In Hyuk stars as Sun Tae Hyung, a blunt and seemingly cold photographer’s assistant who hides a surprisingly soft heart. Roh Jeong Eui plays Woo Hyun Jin, who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

The teaser captures the chaotic first meeting between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin, where they meet after talking via an online secondhand marketplace. Woo Hyun Jin asks if Sun Tae Hyung is selling a fake, starting the two off on the wrong foot. Annoyed, Woo Hyun Jin also states, “I don’t want to talk to someone rude like you—just go.”

However, their encounter does not end there as they unexpectedly reunite as in-laws. When Woo Hyun Jin goes to share a meal with her older sister Woo Hyun Joo’s (Park Ji Hyun) husband and his younger brother, Sun Tae Hyung appears. Sun Tae Hyung asks, “Should I call you sister-in-law now?” much to Woo Hyun Jin’s disbelief.

After unexpected twists of events, Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin end up meeting their nephew Woo Joo. The two share, “Another universe (Woo Joo) suddenly dropped into my universe, where I had once been everything.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Our Universe” will premiere on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

