Lee Na Young Talks About Her Character In New Drama 'Honour'

Lee Na Young has dished on her character in the upcoming ENA drama “Honour”!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Lee Na Young plays Yoon Ra Young, the public face of L&J and a high-profile celebrity lawyer with a huge following. With her sharp speaking skills and striking looks, she draws public attention, but behind the glamour lies cold determination and a hard-fought struggle shaped by relentless self-discipline.

Lee Na Young described her character as “a celebrity lawyer wearing armor.” The actress explained, “Living with her past is burdensome for Yoon Ra Young, but because of it, she came to believe that ‘you need power to speak for victims.’ So she puts on ‘armor’ so her weaknesses won’t show.”

Lee Na Young confessed, “In every scene, it’s not just one emotion—several emotions are mixed together. So there wasn’t a single scene that was easy.” Because she had to express complex emotions without directly laughing or crying, she shared a behind-the-scenes story, “Sometimes I filmed scenes after crying my eyes out.”

Lee Na Young defined “Honour” as “a project that widened the ground I can cover as an actor.” With a new face and a genre challenge that has expanded her range, viewers are eager to see what kind of impact her new attempt—alongside the character Yoon Ra Young—will create on the small screen.

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

