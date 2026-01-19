Lee Mi Sook Reunites With Her First Love Kang Suk Woo Through Lee Sung Kyung In New Romance Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season” (literal title) has unveiled new stills featuring its supporting cast!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Lee Mi Sook plays Kim Nana, a first-generation fashion designer representing South Korea and the chief of Nana Atelier. Kim Nana has built her world through strict principles and perfectionism, and her presence alone commands attention, changing the mood wherever she goes. She leads her organization with sharp insight and decisive judgment, while also serving as a reliable anchor for her family. An unexpected turn reconnects her with her first love, long buried in the past, bringing a second spring to her life.

Kang Suk Woo plays Park Man Jae, a barista who runs the café “Shim” on a quiet side street. After retiring, Man Jae lives a relaxed life, quietly listening to people’s stories and offering comfort simply by being there. Always warm and steady, he reconnects with Kim Nana, a long-lost acquaintance, through his regular customer Song Ha Ran.

The released stills capture moments where the charisma and warmth of Kim Nana and Park Man Jae come together. Kim Nana radiates the charisma of a career-driven designer with perfect posture and sharp eyes, while her thoughtful expression hints at the changes about to unfold for her.

Park Man Jae fills the space with a warm smile and gentle eyes, putting everyone around him at ease. The subtle tension between the two, reunited after many years, hints at the depth of an adult romance, vividly showing the excitement and courage that come later in life, and is expected to deepen the emotional impact of the series.

The production team said, “From the very first shoot, Lee Mi Sook and Kang Suk Woo naturally responded to each other, showing fully developed chemistry. The adult romance they create will become another pillar supporting the story.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

