Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Eon, Oh Dal Soo, And More Confirmed For New Comedy Film

Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Eon, Oh Dal Soo, and more will be starring together in the upcoming film “My Dad, the Zombie” (literal translation)!

On January 19, the production company announced that the movie has finalized its cast, including Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Eon, and Oh Dal Soo, and officially began filming on January 8.

“My Dad, the Zombie” is a comedy about a minor-role actor who specializes in zombie roles and, after 20 years in the industry, finally lands the role of a lifetime—that of a father. To protect his son’s innocence, he must navigate life as a struggling actor even after the cameras stop rolling. The film highlights the hidden lives of minor-role actors behind the glamour of the spotlight and the strong love of the families who support them.

Yoo Jae Myung stars as Sung Jun, a former dancer turned minor-role actor. He will show off his physical acting skills while portraying a father who endures life’s hardships for his son with warmth and sensitivity. At home, Sung Jun, a professional zombie actor known for scaring audiences, is a gentle father who wants to protect his son’s innocence. Despite unexpected challenges, he takes on his most important mission yet: to keep his promise that “Dad is an immortal hero.”

Lee Si Eon plays Oh Sung Jun, a lead actor who shares the same name but has a very different perspective, forming a key part of the story.

Oh Dal Soo appears as Hong Do, Sung Jun’s close friend and helper. Sun Kim plays Director Yook, who leads the filming set, and Park Soo Young portrays Sung Jun’s fellow actor.

The film also marks a collaboration between veteran director Kwak Kyung Taek, known for films such as “Friend” and “Firefighters,” who will co-direct the project with debut director Kang Min Woo.

“My Dad, the Zombie” is set to be released later this year.

While waiting, watch Yoo Jae Myung in his current drama “Love Me” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Lee Si Eon in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)