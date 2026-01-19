Oh Yeon Seo And Choi Jin Hyuk Capture A Quietly Electric Moment In “Positively Yours”

“Positively Yours” has unveiled a new poster capturing the romantic tension of Oh Yeon Seo and Choi Jin Hyuk!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who scores a perfect 100 at work but zero in love, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

The newly released poster marks the beginning of Kang Du Jun and Jang Hui Won’s fated romance. Du Jun and Hui Won face each other at an almost-touching distance across shimmering waters lit by the night skyline. The tagline, “A one-night deviation romance between a man and a woman,” encapsulates how their lives first become entangled. The image captures the moment their hearts first begin to race, as emotions surge between them. Their intimate proximity—so close it feels as though a kiss is imminent—and the charged exchange of glances amplify the tension.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Du Jun and Hui Won’s connection continued to feel both coincidental and inevitable. After their one-night stand resulted in an unexpected pregnancy, the two crossed paths again as CEO and employee at Taehan Liquor, becoming unforeseen disruptions in each other’s carefully guarded lives—especially as both had long sworn off marriage. At a pivotal crossroads, Du Jun took a step forward, sincerely proposing to Hui Won, saying, “Love—let’s try doing it properly,” leaving viewers eager to see how their relationship will evolve and whether the two can truly open their hearts to one another.

The next episode of “Positively Yours” airs on January 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on “Positively Yours” on Viki!

Watch Now

Source (1)