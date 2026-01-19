Lee Joo Bin Makes A Desperate Plea To Ahn Bo Hyun In “Spring Fever”

tvN’s “Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Seon Jae Gyu began to gradually fall for Yoon Bom. However, Yoon Bom drew a line, telling Seon Jae Gyu, who is also the guardian of one of her students—not to come any closer. As Seon Jae Gyu tried to ease the tension between them, the Sinsu High School sports festival began. The episode ended with Seon Jae Gyu and Choi Yi Joon (Cha Seo Won), who are representing the White Team and the Blue Team respectively as the guardians of Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young) and Choi Se Jin (Lee Jae In), discovering that Yoon Bom had been assigned to the White Team.

Seon Jae Gyu had already given up participating in the sports day, unaware that Yoon Bom had been changed to the White Team. When the White Team struggles to perform well in his absence, Yoon Bom takes a drastic step. In her desperation, she even drops to her knees in front of Seon Jae Gyu, leaving viewers wondering whether she will be able to change his mind.

Seon Jae Gyu finds himself caught in a difficult dilemma. He wants to keep his promise to Seon Han Gyeol to help the Blue Team win, even though it means he cannot participate in the event. Viewers are eager to see whether Seon Jae Gyu will retract his decision to withdraw, take part in the sports day as Yoon Bom hopes, and fulfill the goal of hanging a medal around his dog’s neck. His internal conflict between Yoon Bom and his nephew Seon Han Gyeol is expected to further heighten the drama’s tension.

Viewers are also curious to see whether Seon Jae Gyu will actually end up calling Choi Yi Joon, his longtime rival and Blue Team representative, “honey.” He had previously vowed that if he ended up competing in the sports day events, he would reenlist in the army and call Choi Yi Joon “honey” for the rest of his life, making viewers eager to see how the relationship between Seon Han Gyeol and Choi Se Jin will unfold.

The next episode of “Spring Fever” will air on January 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

