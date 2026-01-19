'Culinary Class Wars 2' Chef Im Sung Geun Confesses To 3 Past DUIs + Programs Announce Cancellations

Chef Im Sung Geun—who appeared on Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars 2”—has revealed that he was convicted three times for drunk driving in the past.

On January 18, Im Sung Geun confessed via his YouTube channel Imjjang TV that he had been caught for drunk driving three times in the past. In the video, he said, “Over a period of 10 years, I drove under the influence three times,” adding, “I had a habit of sleeping in my car after drinking. I’d drink and sleep in my car, and the police caught me. They told me I needed to turn the engine off to just sit there. That was 10 years ago. And the most recent time I was caught was about five or six years ago.”

After appearing on “Culinary Class Wars 2,” the chef drew major attention for his standout wit and cooking skills, receiving a flood of casting offers from various variety programs. However, following revelations of his past drunk driving convictions, his planned appearances on JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” and KBS2’s “Fun-Staurant” have fallen through.

On January 19, a source from JTBC stated, “Chef Im Sung Geun, who was scheduled to appear on ‘Knowing Bros,’ has had his appearance canceled. Aside from him, chefs Cheon Sang Yeon, Lee Moon Jung, and Yoon Na Ra will appear as planned.” They added, “Both filming and the broadcast are scheduled for sometime in February.”

The production team of “Fun-Staurant” also shared, “We were discussing chef Im Sung Geun’s appearance prior to recording, but it was decided that it would be canceled.”

Discussions are currently underway regarding whether he will appear on MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo” and “The Manager” as well as Jang Do Yeon’s YouTube talk show “Salon Drip.”

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)