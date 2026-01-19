Watch: “HUMINT” Unveils Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, Park Hae Joon, And Shin Sae Kyeong

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has shared a new behind-the-scenes video!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

The newly released video showcases the intense atmosphere of the filming locations in Latvia and also features interviews with director Ryoo Seung Wan, cinematographer Yang Hyun Seok, martial arts director Lee Won Haeng, producer Kim Hyun Sik, and more. To recreate Vladivostok, the film’s primary setting, the production team spent approximately six months conducting location scouting in Latvia. Latvia was chosen because it offers an environment most similar to Vladivostok and was also a filming location for director Ryoo Seung Wan’s “The Berlin File.”

Over the approximately three-month shooting period, actors and staff worked together passionately to bring “HUMINT” to life. Local crew members who had participated in various Hollywood productions also joined the shoot, adding depth to the film.

The production team further praised the star-studded cast of Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, Park Hae Joon, and Shin Sae Kyeong, teasing new sides to the actors as well as their rich portrayals.

Cinematographer Yang Hyun Seok described HUMINT as “an action film with dignity.” Martial arts director Lee Won Haeng described it as “action with a human touch,” and producer Kim Hyun Sik described it as “a film with a different charm compared to director Ryoo Seung Wan’s previous works.”

Watch the video below!

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11.

In the meantime, watch Zo In Sung in “It’s Okay, That’s Love” below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Jeong Min’s film “Miracle: Letters to the President” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)