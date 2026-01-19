Park Ki Woong And His Family Face Old Wounds And Tense Bonds In “Recipe For Love”

The upcoming drama “Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills introducing Park Ki Woong’s family!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

The new stills capture the members of the Yang family. Park Ki Woong plays Yang Hyun Bin, the eldest grandson of the Yang family. Harboring resentment toward his patriarchal grandfather and emotionally distant father, he left to study abroad. Upon returning to Korea as the executive director of a fashion business division, it remains to be seen how he will unravel his complicated feelings toward his family.

Kim Hyung Mook and So Yi Hyun portray the Yang family’s eldest son Yang Dong Ik and his wife Cha Se Ri, respectively, showcasing a marital dynamic that moves between love and ambition. The couple is set to depict a deeply layered love-hate relationship with their child, heightening the drama’s emotional depth.

Joo Jin Mo takes on the role of Yang Sun Chul, the family patriarch. Though he has lived his life clinging to stubbornness and authority, he hides deep guilt toward his family. His tsundere-style affection toward his daughter-in-law Cha Se Ri adds intrigue, raising curiosity about the changes he will undergo.

Meanwhile, Jo Mi Ryung plays the Yang family’s eldest daughter Yang Dong Sook, a woman devoted to the goal of making her son Min Ji Hoo (Jo Yi Hyun) a traditional Korean medicine doctor.

Yoon Seo Ah rounds out the cast as the youngest granddaughter Yang Eun Bin, whose bubbly, do-what-she-wants personality is expected to deliver refreshing and cheerful energy to viewers.

The production team shared, “The Yang family’s story, filled with six distinct characters and charms, will fully flesh out the drama and offer a rich viewing experience,” adding, “Please look forward to the one-of-a-kind family story created by their strong on-screen chemistry.”

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ki Woong in “You Raise Me Up” below:

