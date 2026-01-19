Watch: Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Stand With Victims And Refuse To Back Down In “Honour” Teaser

ENA’s upcoming Monday–Tuesday drama “Honour” has unveiled its main trailer!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

The newly released trailer opens with the confident strides of the three lawyers at L&J: Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah).

However, the reality they face is far from easy. The stark contrast between terrified victims and brazen perpetrators hints at the uphill legal battles ahead. As the lawyers dig deeper, they uncover an even greater evil—a digital sex trafficking ring suspected of colluding with prosecutors and police. With Kang Shin Jae’s sharp remark, “Sounds like the board is about to be flipped,” the trio senses a scandal that could shake the nation.

The trailer highlights the three lawyers’ unwavering resolve to dismantle the cartel. United by the goal of becoming “the kind of people we desperately needed,” they stand firmly on the side of victims, not perpetrators. Yoon Ra Young’s promise as she embraces a trembling victim—“This isn’t your fault. We’ll fight for you”—underscores their commitment to true solidarity beyond legal representation. Scenes of reassurance, high-speed chases, and the lawyers receiving threats from unknown assailants heighten the suspense, while Kang Shin Jae’s vow, “I’m going to see this through. I can’t stop,” delivers a powerful jolt.

Adding to the mystery is the revelation that the three lawyers share a “brutal secret” from the past. Fragments of violent memories resurface, linked to the present through the ominous red number “2005” scrawled on Kang Shin Jae’s car window—a warning that someone knows what happened back then. As questions grow about how this past incident connects to the current scandal, the presence of prosecutor Park Je Yeol (Seo Hyun Woo) further raises the stakes with his suggestive words implying knowledge of their history.

The production team commented, “This trailer captures the core narrative of ‘Honour,’ interweaving the three lawyers’ determined fight against a massive digital sex crime cartel with their harrowing past. Please look forward to a tightly woven mystery thriller about lawyers who share a dangerous secret and refuse to break as they stand together to reclaim their honor.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

