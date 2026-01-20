Kim Tae Ri, Choi Hyun Wook, And Kangnam Confirmed To Star On New Variety Show

Kim Tae Ri, Choi Hyun Wook, and Kangnam will star on tvN’s new variety show!

“After-School Teacher Taeri” (literal translation) is a new reality variety show about a one-of-a-kind after-school theater class at a small-town elementary school.

Through this project, Kim Tae Ri takes on a new challenge with her first regular appearance on a variety show since her debut. Anticipation is growing around her journey as a theater instructor, as Kim Tae Ri began acting in a college theater club.

Joining her as assistant teachers are Choi Hyun Wook and Kangnam. Choi Hyun Wook will serve as a theater class counselor who listens closely to even the children’s quietest voices, while also bringing laughter with his clumsy charm and strong chemistry with the students.

Kangnam, known for his top-tier friendliness and his ability to put everyone at ease, is expected to serve as the theater club’s mood-maker.

The chemistry between the three first-time teachers and the elementary school students is expected to be a key highlight of the show.

The production team said, “‘After-School Teacher Taeri’ was inspired by real-life after-school programs that helped revive schools at risk of closure,” adding, “Please show a lot of interest and support for the one-of-a-kind theater class, where first-time teachers Kim Tae Ri, Choi Hyun Wook, and Kangnam come together with the theater class students.”

“After-School Teacher Taeri” is set to premiere on February 22 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

