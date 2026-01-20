Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, And Park Hae Joon Get Caught Up Through Shin Sae Kyeong In New Film “HUMINT” Poster

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has unveiled a new poster!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

The newly released poster features National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent Chief Jo (Zo In Sung), North Korea’s Ministry of State Security section chief Park Geon (Park Jeong Min), North Korea’s Consul General in Vladivostok Hwang Chi Seong (Park Hae Joon), and North Korean restaurant worker Chae Seon Hwa (Shin Sae Kyeong). It highlights the connections and storylines among the characters, each of whom meets Chae Seon Hwa for different reasons.

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11.

