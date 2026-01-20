Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, And Lee Chung Ah Relax Together After A Long Day In New Drama “Honour” Poster

ENA’s upcoming Monday–Tuesday drama “Honour” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

The poster highlights the close bond of three friends who have known each other for 20 years, set in a relaxed and intimate atmosphere.

It shows Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young), Kang Shin Jae (Jung Eun Chae), and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah) taking a moment of rest at the Panic Room of L&J after an intense day. In this space, safe from outside threats, the three friends kick off their shoes, lean on each other, and take a brief pause to catch their breath. The sight of them finding the strength to move forward simply by being together suggests that human warmth and solidarity can be more powerful than the cold logic of the courtroom.

The tagline at the top of the poster, “Even in a bad dream, we’ll be together,” captures the central story of the series. It is a vow that will not break, even amid a bad dream of vast evil and harsh realities, and a promise not to leave one another behind.

Their solidarity goes beyond simple camaraderie, giving them strength as they tend to each other’s wounds and pursue the truth together. In this moment, their bright smiles toward one another show that while the pursuit of truth is sharp and intense, the foundation sustaining their struggle is the trust and support they share.

The production team said, “This special poster captures the most human moment of three lawyers coming together to support one another after a grueling day. Even amid urgent developments that reveal a vast evil as they pursue cases and the truth, the strength of their solidarity will give viewers a deeply human connection.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

