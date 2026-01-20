Watch: Choi Woo Shik Opens Up To Gong Seung Yeon On Why He Keeps His Distance From His Mother Jang Hye Jin In New Film Teasers

Upcoming film “Number One” (literal title) has unveiled new posters and a teaser!

“Number One” follows Ha Min (Choi Woo Shik), who one day begins seeing a number that drops by one every time he eats a meal prepared by his mother. He comes to the realization that his mother Eun Sil (Jang Hye Jin) will die when that number reaches zero.

The posters feature key images of Ha Min, Eun Sil, and Ryeo Eun (Gong Seung Yeon), with dialogue lines that give a glimpse into each character’s personality and story. Ha Min says, “When the number reaches zero, mom will die. What do you think you’ll do?” Eun Sil says, “I know you’re busy… but if not you, who else am I supposed to talk to?” and Ryeo Eun says, “Are you keeping something from me that you can’t tell me?”

The accompanying trailer opens with a calm, deeply resonant narration by Ha Min: “We’re truly strange. In a crisis, we look for our mom first, rather than saying, ‘Save me, help me.’”

It then shows Ha Min confessing a secret to his girlfriend, Ryeo Eun, followed by Ryeo Eun telling Eun Sil, “Let’s trust [Ha Min] just this once.” These moments tease the choices the characters will make to protect Eun Sil.

The question of whether they can protect their loved ones while escaping the curse linked to the numbers adds tension throughout the trailer, pulling viewers deeper into the story.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Number One” is slated to hit theaters on February 11.

