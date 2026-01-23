3 Things Ji Sung Changed From The Past In Episodes 5-6 Of 'The Judge Returns' 

Moving at lightning speed, “The Judge Returns” is turning into one of the most forthcoming legal and thriller K-dramas. Candidly using the fantasy element to its advantage as well as Ji Sung’s unique charisma as judge Lee Han Young, the show is giving us an intriguing and intense story at every turn. In last week’s episodes, our hero tipped the balance to his favor more than once, probably changing his future forever. Here are some of the major things he changed from the past that will affect the course of this show!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 5-6 ahead!

1. Helping to solve a massive case of corruption

After acquiring vital leverage that points out fraudulent medical deals from some of the most powerful people in the country, Han Young not only positions himself as a courageous and righteous judge, but also as a real threat to a lot of people. Risking his own life, he goes as far as to engage not once but several times in a tricky confrontation with a mercenary. Given that Han Young is no natural fighter (at least not like some male leads who strangely are very skilled with their fists), this hero proves that his real strength lies in his mind.

Although not unscathed, Han Young is able to bring the leverage to chief Baek Yi Seok (Kim Tae Woo), who, in terms of popularity, doesn’t have that much presence in the judiciary system. However, he turns into a key factor for Han Young’s next moves. Even in an institution rotten to the core, some clean apples can make the real difference. Thanks to Ye Seok’s firm principles, Han Young gets a clean ticket to Seoul’s Supreme Court, where the real battle is cooking.

2. Forcing Kang Shin Jin to approach him

While in his first life Han Young briefly watched Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon) once from afar, this time around it is Shin Jin who personally goes after him. From realizing the leverage to uncover the corruption network, there’s a constant battle between who can outsmart the other. Han Young’s bold moves and sly character not only intrigues Kang Shin Jin but also makes him wonder whether he should get rid of Han Young or get him under his wing. After all, even if Kang Shin Jin holds a great amount of power in his hands, he isn’t completely free to use it. In these couple of episodes we get to see further into this character and their hidden vulnerability.

Sometimes villains are born, but most of the time they are made, and this is Kang Shin Jin’s case. Coming from a poor background, Shin Jin has forced his way to the top by latching onto corrupt and unscrupulous people who use power, money, and connections to go above everyone and everything. It’s much like what Han Young did at some point. But as everything comes with a price, the price Shin Jin has paid so far is none other than his own morality, twisted beyond repair. But since this isn’t his redemption story, he appears more as the clear antithesis from our hero, a mirror that shows us what could have been another ending for Han Young.

3. Making a move on Haenal Law Firm

But Kang Shin Jin isn’t the only one Han Young wishes to take revenge on. Determined to turn the tables between him and Haenal Law Firm’s CEO, Yoo Sun Chul (Ahn Nae Sang), Han Young purposely goes to him to lure him with an irresistible offer that promises to further expand his business. Back in the day, Han Young probably didn’t have much to himself, but now he has a ton of knowledge and experience to exploit, and he does it in a masterful way, putting him in a more advantageous position.

Setting aside the almost too perfect and convenient way he remembers key information from past legal cases, Han Young is the type of male lead everyone loves to watch. Even when not all of his plans come out perfectly, he always has a backup to keep him going. And now, after taking down some of Kang Shin Jin’s big supporters, Han Young is ready to break down a big sinkhole case that could put Haenal in the palm of his hand. So stay tuned because this judge is getting ready to make even more impressive rulings in his court!

