Cha Joo Young Stays Composed Despite Being Held Hostage By Jung Zi So And Lee Soo Hyuk In Upcoming Film 'Sister'

The upcoming film “Sister” has unveiled new stills featuring Jung Zi So, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Cha Joo Young!

“Sister” is a thriller that follows the story of Hae Ran (Jung Zi So), who kidnaps her sister for a large ransom; Tae Su (Lee Soo Hyuk), who plans the entire scheme; and So Jin (Cha Joo Young), the hostage who fights to survive in a desperate struggle to escape.

The first still shows Hae Ran and Tae Su sitting side by side in a truck. Hae Ran’s face clearly reveals her anxiety and tension, while Tae Su is captured with an inscrutable look on his face.

In the following stills, Hae Ran’s defiant gaze toward Tae Su and Tae Su’s cold, calculating look as he watches her hint that their partnership is anything but smooth.

Another still captures So Jin, kidnapped by her younger sister Hae Ran. Even with her arms and legs bound, So Jin’s unwavering gaze toward Hae Ran conveys a quiet authority—showing that she is not just a hostage but still very much the older sister.

In the next image, So Jin, who is now free from her restraints, is captured pointing a gun at Hae Ran.

The last image captures Tae Su with his gaze fixed on So Jin. The confrontation between Tae Su, who meticulously orchestrated the kidnapping, and So Jin, who is caught in his trap, heightens the tension and sparks curiosity about the film’s plot, where the pursuit of a massive ransom clashes with a desperate struggle for survival.

“Sister” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 28.

