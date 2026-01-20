Bae In Hyuk Is New To The Parenting World In New Drama 'Our Universe'

tvN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Our Universe” has released the first stills of Bae In Hyuk in character!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows two in-laws who, despite starting off on bad terms, end up living under the same roof to raise their 20-month-old nephew Woo Joo together, after the sudden passing of their older siblings.

Bae In Hyuk stars as Sun Tae Hyung, a blunt and seemingly cold photographer’s assistant who hides a surprisingly soft heart, while Roh Jeong Eui plays Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

In the newly released stills, Sun Tae Hyung draws attention as he holds a camera and wears the brightest smile of anyone. Although he is still tagged as an “assistant,” he has a highly capable talent—skilled enough to make the lead photographer jealous. Sun Tae Hyung is someone who may look prickly on the outside but lives carrying a story he has not been able to let go of for a long time.

Also drawing attention is the unexpected day-to-day life of Sun Tae Hyung as a “parenting novice.” Wearing a baby carrier and holding his nephew Woo Joo in his arms, Tae Hyung looks intriguingly flustered, his face full of bewilderment at an outing with Woo Joo—who is packed with unpredictable moments.

As for why he chose “Our Universe,” Bae In Hyuk remarked, “I was impressed by how realistically it portrayed a guardian who isn’t good with kids. There are a lot of fun elements in what happens as he lives with his nephew Woo Joo, and Woo Joo’s cuteness is part of the show’s charm.”

He also shared, “While filming, I got to experience a part of childcare, and it made me respect parents even more. Being a parent is truly amazing, and it also made me realize what responsibility means,” raising anticipation for his portrayal of a parenting novice.

“Our Universe” will premiere on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Bae In Hyuk's drama "Check in Hanyang":

