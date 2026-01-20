Sooyoung And Kim Jae Yeong Share A Heart-Fluttering Moment In “IDOL I”

“IDOL I” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Spoilers

The newly released stills depict Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik staying at a mountain lodge. The two characters escaped to a place out of people’s sight during an emergency situation. In the photos, Maeng Se Na is captured with a pouty expression, as if displeased with the situation, while Do Ra Ik looks at her affectionately. Viewers are left wondering how Do Ra Ik’s bold pursuit of Maeng Se Na amid the crisis will unfold.

Another set of stills captures a heart-fluttering moment between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik. Maeng Se Na secretly reaches out to gently touch a sleeping Do Ra Ik—only to be caught by him. Their close proximity as he gently touches her face heightens the tension. The intimacy of the moment makes viewers even more curious about how Maeng Se Na will respond to Do Ra Ik’s confession.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming episode, Do Ra Ik, who has boldly started pursuing Maeng Se Na, will face a crisis. Please look forward to seeing what answer Maeng Se Na will give after receiving a confession from her bias and how their romance will unfold amid the crisis.”

The next episode of “IDOL I” will air on January 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

