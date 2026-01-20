Ahn Bo Hyun Is Taken Away By Police As Lee Joo Bin Watches In Shock In “Spring Fever”

“Spring Fever” has unveiled intriguing new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Previously, Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom grew closer after ending up on the same team at Shinsoo High’s sports day. Yoon Bom tried to push him away but couldn’t, and eventually confessed her hidden feelings by saying she was afraid of “crossing the line.”

As viewers anticipate how their relationship will develop, newly released stills capture Seon Jae Gyu—known as the village’s “number one person to watch”—being arrested at Yoon Bom’s house and taken away by police.

Seon Jae Gyu looks at Yoon Bom with a wronged expression, while Yoon Bom watches him being led away with a mix of shock, confusion, and emotions she can’t quite explain.

Adding to the intrigue, another still shows Seon Jae Gyu sprinting at full speed while handcuffed—hinting that he may have completely lost control in the face of love.

Additional stills also show Yoon Bom and Choi Yi Joon (Cha Seo Won) staring at Seon Jae Gyu behind bars. Unlike their flustered reactions, Seon Jae Gyu—who protested his innocence during the arrest—now stands with his hands on his hips, visibly holding back his anger, further deepening the mystery. Though rough on the outside, Seon Jae Gyu is full of warmth and a strong sense of justice, making viewers wonder what unexpected action he has taken this time to set the village abuzz.

The production team commented, “Episode 6 marks a turning point where Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom can no longer ignore their feelings for each other. Please look forward to the tense emotional push-and-pull between the two as their restrained emotions finally threaten to spill over amid a series of events.”

The next episode of “Spring Fever” will air on January 20 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

