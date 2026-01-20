SM Entertainment Takes Legal Action Against Specific X Users For Malicious Posts Targeting aespa, RIIZE, And NCT WISH

SM Entertainment is taking a strong stand against malicious acts targeting its artists.

On January 20, SM Entertainment released a statement regarding ongoing legal action to protect the rights of its artists.

Read SM Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We have recently confirmed that some users on X (formerly Twitter) have been continuously and repeatedly posting malicious content regarding our artists, including spreading false information, defamation, sexual harassment, personal attacks, insults, and invasions of privacy. These illegal actions have caused significant mental distress to our artists. To strictly address these acts and protect the rights of our artists, we are proceeding with criminal complaints.

Based on valuable reports from fans submitted through ‘KWANGYA 119’ and materials collected via our own monitoring, we carefully reviewed posts and attached images from X accounts. In particular, in collaboration with the law firm Shin & Kim (SHIN & KIM LLC), we have filed complaints with investigative authorities against a total of 11 accounts that have consistently posted malicious content regarding aespa, RIIZE, and NCT WISH. These accounts include X users Min*Gorilla (@h*uaisl3v), Ni*Ma (@o*onhn), Yoo*She (@B*iroChubby), Ki*Ju (@h*ggeun), c*ssty (@c*ssty184701), l*kkk (@l*kkkk1672981), @e*rbtbfjdoe, @i*bfjdidhhdj, @n*cuterenjun, @I*eyanoko, among others.

In addition to this current round of filings, we are reviewing malicious posts on various social media platforms targeting our other artists apart from aespa, RIIZE, and NCT WISH. We are preparing additional criminal complaints and plan to continuously expand the scope of our legal action.

We are also securing extensive evidence regarding the creation and distribution of malicious rumors, false information, mocking, contemptuous, or sexually vulgar posts, and distorted content such as deepfakes across various platforms—not just X but also DC Inside, Naver, Daum Cafe, Nate Pann, Instiz, theqoo, MLB Park, FM Korea, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. We plan to continue taking strict legal action without leniency through a series of criminal complaints and civil claims.

In 2026, SM Entertainment will continue to prioritize the protection of our artists’ rights and interests and make every effort in all areas. We ask for the continued interest and cooperation of our fans.

Thank you.