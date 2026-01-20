Park Ji Hoon In Talks To Star As A Boxer In New Drama

Park Ji Hoon may be gearing up for another potential project!

On January 20, News1 reported that Park Ji Hoon has been offered the lead role in the upcoming drama “Promoter”(literal title) and is currently reviewing the offer.

In response, his agency YY Entertainment stated, “‘Promoter’ is one of the projects he has been offered,” adding that his appearance has not been confirmed yet.

“Promoter” will be directed by Lee Jong Suk, known for helming the films “The Negotiation” and “Forbidden Fairytale.” Park Ji Hoon has reportedly been offered the role of a hardworking, self-made genius boxer.

Park Ji Hoon is currently preparing for the release of his new film “The King’s Warden,” and is also set to return to the small screen later this year through the TVING series “Kitchen Soldier” (working title).

Meanwhile, “Promoter” is reportedly in talks to air on tvN next year. Stay tuned for updates!

Source (1) (2)