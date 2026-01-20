CRAVITY’s Jungmo Makes Acting Debut Through Action-Comedy Short-Form Drama

CRAVITY’s Jungmo has officially made his acting debut!

Jungmo stars in the short-form drama “I’m Not a Killer, I’m a Writer” (literal title), an action comedy that follows Dokgo Jin, an aspiring drama writer with no ties to the criminal underworld, who suddenly finds himself inhabiting the body of ace assassin Baek Do Yoon. As he finds himself targeted by a killer organization, Dokgo Jin struggles to survive—and to finish his drama.

Jungmo takes on the dual role of Dokgo Jin, the aspiring writer who meets an unjust death, and Baek Do Yoon, the assassin whose body he possesses after being revived. By embodying two characters with starkly different personalities and professions, Jungmo showcases his dual charm alongside dynamic action sequences.

“I’m Not a Killer, I’m a Writer” is currently available to watch on the short-form drama platform Kanta.

