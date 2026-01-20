Sung Dong Il Is A Father Forced To Defend A Serial Killer In “Bloody Flower”

Disney+ series “Bloody Flower” has unveiled character stills of Sung Dong Il!

“Bloody Flower” is a mystery thriller that follows serial killer Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), who possesses the ability to cure all incurable diseases, and the people entangled with him, whose beliefs about law, justice, and ethics are shaken by his existence.

The newly released character stills highlight the narrative of Park Han Joon (Sung Dong Il), a lawyer who must defend Lee Woo Gyeom at all costs to save his ailing daughter.

Caught between the cold rationality of a legal professional and the instinctive impulses of a father, the stills vividly capture the emotional weight carried by Park Han Joon. His tightly pressed lips and deeply sunken gaze convey both the calm reason of a lawyer and the desperate paternal love hidden beneath.

In the first image, Park Han Joon walks steadily through a crowd of accusatory stares and harshly worded protest signs beyond a police barricade. Neither bowing his head nor avoiding eye contact, his unwavering stride reflects his resolve to endure external pressure and moral condemnation alike. His isolated presence amid clashing anger and notions of justice symbolically represents a man who chooses to protect what matters to him—even at the cost of public criticism.

The second image shows Park Han Joon wearing protective gear layered over a neatly buttoned shirt and tie. This visual hints at his dual reality: a lawyer by profession, yet a father within the space of a hospital. Standing firmly in a quiet corridor, his rigid posture further underscores the heavy burden of the choice he must bear.

“Bloody Flower” is set to air its first two episodes on February 4 and will release two new episodes each week thereafter.

