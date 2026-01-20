Park Jin Hee Stars As Twin Sisters Whose Fates Lead To A Calculated Revenge In “Pearl In Red”

KBS2’s new daily drama “Pearl in Red” has unveiled new stills of Park Jin Hee!

“Pearl in Red” tells a gripping and intense revenge saga about two women who return under false identities to uncover the sins and hidden truths buried within the Adele family.

Park Jin Hee takes on a dual role, portraying twin sisters Kim Myung Hee and Kim Dan Hee. The older sister, Kim Myung Hee, is a warm-hearted nurse who dreams of a simple, happy family life, but her world is shattered when she comes face-to-face with an unexpected truth and meets a tragic fate. After learning the truth behind her sister’s death, the younger twin, Dan Hee, abandons her own life and chooses to live under her sister’s name, embarking on a calculated quest for revenge to take over the Adele Group.

The newly released stills spotlight the twin sisters, each exuding a strikingly different aura. Kim Myung Hee radiates warmth with a gentle smile and a calm, comforting presence. In contrast, another image captures her brimming with anxiety, as if holding back tears—hinting at the fractures beginning to form in her once-peaceful life and raising curiosity about the tragic event that awaits her.

Meanwhile, Kim Dan Hee, who lives solely for her sister’s revenge, commands attention with an air of elegance and authority befitting the head of the Adele Group’s bio division. Beneath her composed exterior, a sharp tension simmers, powerfully conveying the character’s cold determination and suppressed thirst for revenge.

“Pearl in Red” is set to premiere on February 23 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Jin Hee in “Giant” below:

