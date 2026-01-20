'Spring Fever' Unveils New Poster After Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin's Heart-Stopping Kiss

tvN has unveiled a special poster for “Spring Fever”!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Spoilers

On January 20, the latest episode of “Spring Fever” ended with Yoon Bom and Seon Jae Gyu finally sharing their first kiss.

Immediately after the episode aired, tvN released a special poster teasing the blossoming romance between the couple, who are now truly beginning to date for real.

The pink background highlights the warm spring vibes of their budding relationship, while the leads’ playful chemistry—with Yoon Bom cutely poking Seon Jae Gyu’s cheek—hints at the next chapter of their love story.

“Spring Fever” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:50 p.m. KST.

