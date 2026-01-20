SBS Dating Show 'Match To Marry' Responds To Adultery Allegations Against Contestant

SBS’s new dating show “Match to Marry” has formally responded to the allegations against one of its contestants.

On January 20, JTBC’s current affairs program “Crime Chief” aired a report featuring a woman in her 40s (hereafter referred to as “A”). “A” claimed that she had recently been shocked to see the woman with whom her husband had an affair appear on a dating show. “Crime Chief” also alleged that the divorce court ruling found that A’s husband and the woman with whom he cheated on her were responsible for the breakdown of their marriage.

Later that evening, the “Match to Marry” production team responded to the report by stating, “The production team also only recently became aware of this fact.” They added, “The contestants’ contracts stipulate that they guarantee that they have not been involved in any social controversies in the past, including crimes, adultery, or school violence, and they also include a penalty clause for violation.”

“For the remaining episodes, we plan to edit out footage of the contestant in question as much as possible,” they continued. “We are currently in the midst of internally discussing further response measures.”

“Match to Marry,” which premiered on January 1, is a dating show in which 10 single male and women looking to get married—and their mothers—live together in one space for six days and five nights.

