Jung Eun Chae Talks About Why She Chose To Star In 'Honour,' Her Character, And More

Jung Eun Chae has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Honour”!

Based on a Swedish series, “Honour” is a mystery thriller that tells the story of three lawyers who confront a massive scandal from the past head-on. Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah star as founding partners of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join), which specializes in representing victims of crimes against women.

Jung Eun Chae plays Kang Shin Jae, the CEO of L&J. She is a lion-like figure who will do whatever it takes to achieve her goals.

Jung Eun Chae defines the character with a single word: “leader.” She explained, “I think a good leader is someone who lives by the phrase ‘a warm heart and a cool head.’ Kang Shin Jae is a leader who has the composure and ability to genuinely embrace the vulnerable, as well as the bold strength to never back down when facing the powerful.”

As a compelling leader who stays rational and clearheaded in any situation, Kang Shin Jae offers unwavering support and respect to her law firm colleagues and friends Yoon Ra Young (Lee Na Young) and Hwang Hyun Jin (Lee Chung Ah). She also moves with precision as a decisive figure who always has a plan.

When asked about the reason she chose “Honour” as her next project, Jung Eun Chae said, “There was trust from the production team that believed in me as an actress and waited for me. The direction and standards for choosing a project change slightly depending on the timing, but for this one, the reason was the people who would be making ‘Honour’ together with me.”

She also explained the core message that the drama attempts to convey by saying, “The opponents that the three lawyers must fight and endure to protect honor are people, but the ones they must rely on and love in the end are also people.”

In the drama, Kang Shin Jae breaks free from the shadow of a legal family that has carried on its profession for three generations and establishes a law firm dedicated to people marginalized by the law.

Jung Eun Chae shared that she’d want to encourage Kang Shin Jae, who stands up to her mother and chooses a far harsher, thornier road than the one she was on, with the words, “You’ve started this, so see it through to the end.”

She added, “While I do feel sorry for her because she chose a harder, difficult path, if it’s Kang Shin Jae, I believe it is probably the choice that suits her best, and I want to give her my full support.”

Jung Eun Chae concluded, “‘Honour,’ which we filmed through the hot summer all the way to the cold winter, is a drama where warmth and cold coexist. At times, it depicts human helplessness, and at other times, human dignity. Please immerse yourself in the story and enjoy it.”

“Honour” is set to premiere on February 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

