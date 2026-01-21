Han Ji Min Is Clumsy At Blind Dates In New Drama 'The Practical Guide To Love'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has releases new stills featuring Han Ji Min!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Young (Han Ji Min), a woman who decides to pursue love and dives into the world of blind dates. As she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

Lee Ui Young is a senior staff member on the Purchasing Team at The Hills Hotel, a trusted “work ace” within her company. With meticulous work skills and steady judgment, she is seen as a role model by her juniors—an all-around, fully formed adult with nothing to fault in either work or relationships.

But when it comes to love, things are different. Having never really had a proper relationship even after turning 30, Lee Ui Young has always waited for a natural, organic encounter—until she finally lets go of that idea and starts asking people to set her up with someone.

In the still below, a message thread arranging a blind date for Lee Ui Young draws attention. The scene—where age, job, and even photos are shared as they actively search for a match—realistically captures the awkward first step of an adult trying to find “the one” through blind dates. Just as the matchmaker says, “She’s pretty and has a good personality,” the Lee Ui Young in the photo naturally inspires affection with her gentle smile and neat, composed aura.

In her work, Lee Ui Young has always found the right answer, but in love she has hesitated every time—raising curiosity about what choice she will make through these blind dates.

“The Practical Guide to Love” will premiere on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

