Geum Sae Rok Is A Privileged Prosecutor Fighting To Establish Her Reputation In New Drama “Bloody Flower”

Disney+ series “Bloody Flower” has unveiled character stills of Geum Sae Rok!

“Bloody Flower” is a mystery thriller that follows serial killer Lee Woo Gyeom (Ryeoun), who possesses the ability to cure all incurable diseases, and the people entangled with him, whose beliefs about law, justice, and ethics are shaken by his existence.

Geum Sae Rok plays Cha Yi Yeon, a privileged prosecutor trying to prove her worth through a death penalty trial. She brings the character to life with commanding charisma and subtle psychological shifts, portraying someone who combines cold judgment with a wavering inner world.

Cha Yi Yeon takes on a serial murder case that everyone else avoids, giving her a chance to build an unmatched reputation as a prosecutor. Determined to prove that serial killer Lee Woo Gyeom’s claims are false by any means necessary, she gradually faces the possibility that his therapeutic abilities might be real, forcing her to question her own beliefs as the trial unfolds.

The stills highlight Cha Yi Yeon’s cold logic and the subtle cracks beneath it. In the first still, she stands at the courtroom podium. Wearing a prosecutor’s robe and positioned before a microphone, she stares straight ahead with a resolute gaze, pushing forward with her argument. The determination in her calm expression shows her strong will to win the trial, firmly establishing Cha Yi Yeon’s authority and presence in the courtroom.

In the second still, Cha Yi Yeon is on a phone call, keeping a sharp gaze as if to catch every word. The growing tension hints at events beginning to veer beyond expectations.

“Bloody Flower” is set to air its first two episodes on February 4 and will release two new episodes each week thereafter.

In the meantime, watch Geum Sae Rok in “Iron Family” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)