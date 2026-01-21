Park Ki Woong Shares Why He Chose To Star In “Recipe For Love,” His Character Insights, And Reuniting With Jin Se Yeon

Park Ki Woong has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Recipe for Love”!

“Recipe for Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Park Ki Woong will play Yang Hyun Bin, the executive director of the fashion division at Taehan Group, who blends a sharp eye for fashion trends with strong business sense. Yang Hyun Bin is known for his unique humor and honest emotions. Beneath his free-spirited exterior, he also has a deep love for his family.

Park Ki Woong explained why he chose to join the project, saying, “Not only is the story itself intriguing, but each character feels alive. The relationships between the characters are also tightly woven and realistic, which naturally drew me in.”

He added, “Yang Hyun Bin may seem free-spirited and blunt, but if you look closer, he is a much more thoughtful and warm person. Because the character speaks a lot of Spanish in the show, I paid particular attention to my Spanish pronunciation.”

Park Ki Woong described Yang Hyun Bin as “honest,” “straightforward,” and “sweet.” He said, “He is the same on the outside and the inside, and he expresses his emotions openly rather than hiding them, which is similar to me. Like anyone, he has his own shortcomings, and the way he works to overcome them is what makes him appealing.”

Through this project, Park Ki Woong reunites with Jin Se Yeon for the first time in 14 years, since the 2012 drama “Bridal Mask.” He said, “The chemistry with Jin Se Yeon, with whom I’ve kept in regular contact, is very good.”

He added, “This is a drama full of love. I am proud to say that this is a work that can fill a corner of the heart with warmth. I will act with sincerity and a kind heart. Please watch with a warm perspective.”

“Recipe for Love” will premiere on January 31 at 8 p.m. KST.

