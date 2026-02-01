7 Gorgeous And Glam Looks Your Favorite K-Pop Idols Are Rocking This Season

It’s hard to let go of glittering holiday party-season styles as the year goes on, so why should you? From a subtle touch of sparkle to the greatest of glitz and glam, these idols are proving that sequins and bedazzled accessories are gorgeous all year round. Make every day a party by bringing these looks into your life!

We’re starting out simple with this look from Red Velvet’s Joy! Just a touch of sparkle via her jeweled glasses elevates a simple winter look into something magical. The glasses immediately draw attention to her eyes in the prettiest way possible and are a great way to make prescriptions lenses into a fun accessory. If you don’t need glasses, you could also get blue light protection lenses with the same style!

2. Stray Kids’ Bang Chan

Bang Chan of Stray Kids adds some shine to his style in a few ways. His jewelry stands out, and the soft shine of his jacket is subtle but brilliant! This fabric is patterned without being too distracting while the jewelry remains as the statement piece of the look. It’s maximalism without completely overdoing it – an everyday party outfit!

3. TWICE’s Momo

Now for an accessory that does maximalism in one of the most eye-catching ways possible, straight from TWICE’s Momo! Brooches are an old-timey accessory that’s making a comeback. Momo’s giant brooch makes a statement because it’s a total contrast from the knits and furs that compose the rest of her look. The sparkle stands out!

4. IVE’s Gaeul

One of the big trends that we’re seeing emerge among idols this year is the combination of different sparkly finishes. Gaeul demonstrates the idea perfectly with her look – she combines shiny studs, reflective pearls, and delicate silver chains all in one outfit! The eclectic mix creates a look that doesn’t feel overly formal.

Another idol who seems to be hopping on the sparkle maximalism trend is LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon. With sequins, pearls, and metallic finishes all in one look, it transforms what might otherwise be a plain look into a spectacular one! Try mixing and matching different pieces from your wardrobe until you find a look you love.

6. ATEEZ’s Wooyoung

Another way to add some glitz to an outfit is by choosing an embroidered piece. It’s something that ATEEZ’s Wooyoung totally rocks with this stunning velvet jacket! The soft look of velvet emphasizes the silver and gold contrast of this eye-catching embroidered dragon. The more you look at the details, the more aspects you find to admire!

Last but not least, Jennie of BLACKPINK definitely knows how to bring a little party to her outfits. With this look, it’s all about the shine! By mainly sticking to a black outfit, her accessory choices and the little details stand out even more. The giant belt buckles, oversized sunglasses, and mismatched jacket buttons make it into a look that stuns!