Chae Soo Bin Holds The Key To Kim Young Kwang’s Artificial Heart In “Take Charge Of My Heart”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Take Charge of My Heart” has offered a first look at its leads in character!

On January 21, Netflix held its “Next on Netflix 2026 Korea” event in Seoul, introducing the creative direction and lineup of its upcoming content for the year. Among the highlights was the introduction of “Take Charge of My Heart,” along with the release of its first stills featuring Kim Young Kwang and Chae Soo Bin.

Based on the web novel of the same name, “Take Charge of My Heart” is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman with the unique power to recharge him.

Kim Young Kwang plays Baek Ho Rang, a third-generation chaebol who runs one of the nation’s top resorts. A skilled businessman with exceptional planning and execution abilities and a top contender to take over the group, he hides a secret: behind his perfect exterior is an artificial heart. As power struggles intensify and his heart’s battery begins to run critically low, he crosses paths with Na Bo Bae, a mysterious woman capable of recharging him. In an unplanned move, he offers her an unconventional contract.

Chae Soo Bin takes on the role of Na Bo Bae, a screenwriter with electrical currents running through her body. Struck by lightning as a child, she has been unable to hold hands with someone she likes without shocking them. With her contract nearing its end and a romance script still unfinished, Bo Bae meets Baek Ho Rang—the only person immune to her electric touch—opening the door to a connection that may finally recharge the romance long dormant in her own life.

“Take Charge of My Heart” is scheduled to premiere in the fourth quarter of this year.

