Woo Do Hwan And Lee Sang Yi Face New Villain Rain In 'Bloodhounds 2'

Netflix has revealed its first sneak peek of Season 2 of “Bloodhounds”!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Bloodhounds” is an action noir drama about two young boxers who step into the world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of dark forces. After taking down an illegal loan-shark ring in Season 1, the drama’s two heroes will set their sights on an illicit international underground boxing league in Season 2.

Woo Do Hwan will be reprising his role as Gun Woo, a rising boxing champion who threw himself into the world of loan sharks to repay his mother's debts, while Lee Sang Yi will return as Gun Woo's loyal friend Woo Jin, a former marine.

Rain will join the cast as Baek Jeong, the head of the underground boxing league that Gun Woo and Woo Jin will attempt to take down. A ruthless villain whose overwhelming strength can easily crush a boxing champion, Baek Jeong threatens to pull Gun Woo into the league’s shady business. Faced with this formidable new enemy, Gun Woo and Woo Jin must risk everything in a fight that will push them to their limits.

“Bloodhounds 2” will premiere in the second quarter of 2026.

