Watch: Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Wind Up Living Together With A Baby In 'Our Universe' Teaser

tvN has released a new teaser for its upcoming drama “Our Universe”!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Bae In Hyuk will star as Sun Tae Hyung, a talented photography assistant who seems prickly on the outside, but is actually a big softie at heart. Roh Jeong Eui will play Woo Hyun Jin, Sun Tae Hyung’s cheerful in-law who is preparing to enter the workforce and dreams of an ordinary life.

The new teaser begins with determined aunt Woo Hyun Jin valiantly declaring, “I’ll raise Woo Joo.” However, taking care of the 20-month-old Woo Joo proves harder and far more chaotic than expected—and when Woo Joo turns the whole house upside down in the blink of an eye, Sun Tae Hyung hilariously lets out a distraught scream.

As the two in-laws start living together in order to take care of Woo Joo, people begin to question the nature of their relationship, and at one point, Sun Tae Hyung even affectionately calls Woo Hyun Jin “honey” in public.

Check out the new teaser below!

“Our Universe” premieres on February 4 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

