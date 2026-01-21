Go Ah Sung And Moon Sang Min Find Love While Working At A Department Store In 'Pavane'

Netflix has unveiled a new glimpse of its upcoming romance film “Pavane”!

Based on the best-selling novel “Pavane for a Dead Princess” by Park Min Gyu, “Pavane” tells the story of three young adults struggling to love themselves. As these emotionally closed-off individuals find solace in each other’s company and slowly become a ray of light for one another, they ultimately learn to face life and love again.

Go Ah Sung will star as Mi Jung, a department store salesperson who keeps her world tightly sealed and does everything she can to avoid being seen.

Moon Sang Min will play Gyeong Rok, a part-time employee who develops feelings for Mi Jung while working at the department store after abandoning his dreams.

Byun Yo Han will play Yo Han, a free-spirited man who works in the department store parking lot and loves rock music and classic romance dramas.

“Pavane,” which is helmed by director Lee Jong Pil of “Escape” and “Samjin Company English Class,” will be released in the first quarter of 2026.

