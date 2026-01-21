Son Suk Ku And Nagayama Eita Investigate A Series Of Gruesome Murders In New Drama 'Road'

Netflix has unveiled the first glimpse of its upcoming series “Road” (working title)!

Adapted from the popular webtoon “Blue Road,” “Road” follows two detectives as they track a series of gruesome cross-border murders characterized by twisted bodies and mysterious dying messages. The series will be helmed by director Han Jun Hee, who has received acclaim for “D.P.”, “Coin Locker Girl,” and the “Weak Hero” franchise.

Son Suk Ku will star as the Korean detective leading the investigation into the murders, while Nagayama Eita will play his Japanese counterpart.

The cast of “Road” also includes Kim Shin Rok, who plays a Korean-Japanese businesswoman who aids in solving the case; Choi Sung Eun, who plays a government agent assigned to the case; and Jung Jae Young, who plays a shadowy figure at the center of the case.

“Road” is scheduled to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2026.

