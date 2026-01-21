BLACKPINK's Rosé And HUNTR/X Nominated For 2026 BRIT Awards

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and HUNTR/X have scored nominations for this year’s BRIT Awards!

On January 21 local time, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) officially announced the nominees for the 2026 BRIT Awards, which is widely considered the most high-profile music awards ceremony in the United Kingdom.

HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group from the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” earned two nods this year. HUNTR/X (voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) has been nominated for International Group of the Year, while their hit song “Golden” is up for International Song of the Year.

Also in the running for International Song of the Year is Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.”

2025's undeniable anthems



this year's nominees for International Song of the Year are:



• @alexwaarren – Ordinary

• @ChappellRoan – Pink Pony Club

• @discolines & @tinashe – No Broke Boys

• @gigi4perez – Sailor Song

• @gracieabrams – That's So True

• HUNTR/X – EJAE, Audrey… pic.twitter.com/aJVQ5aDzuv — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 21, 2026

music doesn’t stop around the world 🌍



this year's nominees for International Group of the Year are:



• @geese_band

• @HAIMtheband

• HUNTR/X – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, @reiamimami

• @tameimpala

• @TURNSTILEHC



BRITs 2026, lock it in 🔒

Saturday 28th February on ITV1 & ITVX in… pic.twitter.com/z93IPtCyFS — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 21, 2026

The 2026 BRIT Awards will air on February 28 local time.