Kang Mina, Baek Sun Ho, And More Are Teenagers Cursed By A Mysterious Wish-Granting App In 'If Wishes Could Kill'

Netflix has revealed a first look at its upcoming drama “If Wishes Could Kill”!

“If Wishes Could Kill” is a horror series about a group of high schoolers who suddenly learn that they are fated to die after being cursed by a mysterious wish-granting app called “GIRIGO.” As they race against time to escape the app’s deadly curse, they wind up uncovering its sinister truth.

Netflix’s first Korean young adult horror series, “If Wishes Could Kill” will star Jeon So Young as Se Ah, a promising track-and-field athlete.

Kang Mina will play Se Ah’s beautiful and popular friend Na Ri, while Baek Sun Ho will play Se Ah’s boyfriend Geon Woo.

Hyun Woo Seok will play Ha Joon, the smart strategist of the group, while Lee Hyo Je will play Hyeong Wook, a student whose wish unexpectedly comes true through the GIRIGO app.

“If Wishes Could Kill” will premiere in the second quarter of 2026.

