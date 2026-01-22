GOT7’s Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju Confirmed For New Romance Drama

It’s official—GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju will be starring in a new drama together!

“Shining” (literal title) is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives. The series will be directed by Kim Yoon Jin of “Our Beloved Summer” and written by Lee Sook Yeon of “A Piece of Your Mind.”

Park Jinyoung plays Yeon Tae Seo, a train conductor who sees the world with clear-eyed realism. Living by the motto, “Just get through today safely,” Yeon Tae Seo focuses on his present life rather than future plans or dreams and lives an independent life. After achieving the independence he long wanted and settling into his routine, he reunites with his first love from age 19, Mo Eun Ah, creating gentle changes in his daily life. Park Jinyoung brings depth to Yeon Tae Seo, a character who hides tender emotions behind a cool exterior.

Kim Min Ju plays Mo Eun Ah, Yeon Tae Seo’s first love. Known for her enthusiasm, emotional depth, and lovable charm, Mo Eun Ah is a former hotelier who now works as a manager at a traditional-style stay in Seoul. As she sets goals for where, with whom, and how she wants to live, she experiences small successes and major setbacks until she unexpectedly reunites with her first love, Yeon Tae Seo. Kim Min Ju portrays Mo Eun Ah’s daily life as she works to find new direction and reconnect with a first love she once lost.

The series aims to touch viewers with the emotions of two people who first met during a summer vacation at age 19, developed tender feelings, and reunite as adults. It raises questions about how the many memories shared only between them will affect Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah today, and what changes those memories will bring.

“Shining” is slated to premiere in March. Stay tuned for more updates!

