Roh Yoon Seo Reported To Join 'Moving 2' + Agency Briefly Comments

Roh Yoon Seo may star in Season 2 of the Disney+ original series “Moving”!

On January 22, a media outlet reported that Roh Yoon Seo had been cast for the second season of “Moving.”

In response to the report, Roh Yoon Seo’s agency MAA stated, “Nothing has been decided yet.”

“Moving” is a superhero action drama about teenagers with hidden superhuman powers and their parents who harbor a painful secret from their pasts. They eventually team up to battle powerful dark forces that threaten multiple generations across different eras. The star-studded cast includes Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Lee Jung Ha, Go Youn Jung, and more. After its release in 2023, it gained huge popularity and has confirmed production of Season 2.

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming drama “The East Palace” which is scheduled to premiere in the third quarter of this year.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)



