Hwang Jung Min And Yum Jung Ah Return To Battle Artifact Smugglers In 'Mission: Cross 2'

Netflix has revealed a first look at its upcoming sequel to “Mission: Cross”!

“Mission: Cross” tells the story of Park Kang Mu (Hwang Jung Min), a former secret agent who is now living as a househusband while hiding his past from his wife Mi Seon (Yum Jung Ah), a detective in the violent crimes unit. “Mission: Cross 2” promises an electrifying action spectacle as Kang Mu and Mi Seon take on the mission of a lifetime: stopping a shadowy organization from smuggling Korea’s cultural heritage artifacts out of the country.

Hwang Jung Min will reprise his role as Kang Mu, effortlessly shifting between a loving husband and a former special ops agent, while Yum Jung Ah will return as the charismatic Mi Seon, a former national shooting athlete turned ace detective.

Jung Man Sik will again play Sang Woong, Mi Seon’s reliable colleague and the leader of the violent crimes unit, with Cha Rae Hyung and Lee Ho Chul returning as Hun Ki and Dong Su—the lovably clumsy yet indispensable detectives of the squad.

New faces joining the franchise are Yoon Kyung Ho as Cheon In Hak, the leader of the organization plotting to seize cultural treasures; Im Seong Jae as Duchil, nicknamed the “connoisseur among tomb raiders”; Cha In Pyo as the President; and Kim Guk Hee as his chief of staff and trusted right hand.

“Mission: Cross” will premiere in the third quarter of 2026.

