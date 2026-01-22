Kim Moo Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Jin Ki Joo, And P.O Step In To Keep Students In Line For New Drama “Teach You A Lesson”

Netflix has revealed the first glimpse of its upcoming drama “Teach You a Lesson”!

“Teach You a Lesson” is a sharp, cathartic series about the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), a government task force created to restore teachers’ authority in an era of unruly students, demanding parents, and struggling schools. The series will be directed by Hong Jong Chan of “Juvenile Justice” and written by Lee Nam Kyu of “Daily Dose of Sunshine.”

Kim Moo Yeol plays Na Hwa Jin, a no-frills ERPB inspector. Opposite him, Lee Sung Min portrays Choi Gang Seok, the education minister who founded the bureau.

They are joined by Jin Ki Joo as ex–special forces inspector Im Han Rim, and P.O as the brilliant but charmingly messy officer Bong Geun Dae.

“Teach You a Lesson” is set to premiere in the second quarter of 2026.

While waiting, watch Kim Moo Yeol in his film “The Old Woman with the Knife”:

Watch Now

Also watch Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” on Viki:

Watch Now